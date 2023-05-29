The military administration said in a statement that “40 air targets were destroyed by our forces and air defense means.”

The statement added: “Only 18 hours have passed since the largest attack launched by the Russians on Kiev. The enemy attacked the capital again. This is the fifteenth air attack since the beginning of May.”

He continued, “The Russians are trying with all their might to destroy the main targets, and at the same time they are exhausting the resources of our air defense.”

The statement indicated that the Russian attacks aim to “keep the civilian population in a state of deep psychological tension.”

According to the information contained in the statement, “Shahed” drones were used in the Russian attack, in addition to Tu-95MS and Kh-55 cruise missiles, launched from the Caspian Sea.

Regarding the losses resulting from the attack, the statement said: “Falling debris destroyed the roof of a residential building in the Podilsk region, without causing any injuries. No information has yet been received about the victims.”

The statement concluded by saying that “attacks on Kiev are not permitted thanks to the excellent work of the anti-aircraft defense.”