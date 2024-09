Destroyed buildings after Russian attack on Lviv | Photo: EFE/EPA/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE

At least seven people, including three children, died in the early hours of Wednesday (4) during a missile attack launched by Russia against the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine and about 70 kilometers from the border with Poland, according to information provided on social media by the local mayor, Andry Sadoviy.

Shortly before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced the death toll at five, specifying that among the fatalities there was a minor under the age of 14.

“Residential buildings in the city, schools and medical infrastructure were damaged,” said the Ukrainian head of state, who also reported five injured in his hometown of Krivi Rig, in central Ukraine, where the Russian attack destroyed homes and civilian infrastructure.

Zelensky called on Ukraine’s partners to take new steps to help the country defend itself against such attacks, allowing it to use its long-range weaponry to neutralize them at source by striking military targets inside Russia. The country is currently trying to press ahead with its defensive incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, from where dictator Vladimir Putin’s forces frequently fire missiles and drones at Ukraine.