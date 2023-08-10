Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Russian soldiers are trying to somehow protect their tanks against the Ukrainian offensive and Western weapons. Now even felled trees should help.

Robotyne – The BMP-3 was intended to be a cross between a light main battle tank and an infantry armored personnel carrier for Russia, developed in the former Soviet Union. In the Ukraine war, the tracked armored vehicle, which first entered service in 1990, proved to be a death trap for the crews of Moscow.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine: Moscow has lost hundreds of infantry fighting vehicles

According to the Dutch analysis portal “ORYX”, which is much quoted in the West, the Russian troops had already lost at least 208 BMP-3 tanks on the battlefields between Kiev, Zaporizhia and the Donbass in their illegal war of aggression in mid-December 2022. Since then, one or the other specimen may have been added that was captured or destroyed by the Ukraine.

According to information from the General Staff in Kiev on Wednesday (August 9), there are now said to be 8,290 armored personnel carriers and wheeled armored vehicles that the Russian army has lost to the imperialism of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin. The information cannot be independently verified. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent how desperately Russian soldiers are trying to protect their outdated armored personnel carriers against drones and anti-tank guided missiles.

In most cases, this does not succeed at all, while the Ukrainian armed forces are attacking Moscow with drones. And while suddenly Serbia is also threatening Ukraine.

Back to the BMP-3. A video of an armored personnel carrier marked with the typical “Z” has now appeared on Twitter, easily recognizable by its comparatively large and long 100 mm gun. BMP-1 and BMP-2 armored personnel carriers, the predecessor models from the Soviet Union, on the other hand, have significantly smaller guns.

Surname: BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pehoty) Function: Infantry armored personnel carrier Crew: 3 (commander, gunner and driver) plus 7 foot soldiers Weight: 18.7 tons Speed: 70 km/h on the road and 45 km/h off-road Armament: 100mm gun 2A70, 30mm autocannon 2A72 and 7.62mm machine gun

Ukraine War: Russian crew wants to protect BMP-3 tanks with trees

According to the apparently pro-Ukrainian account (see embedded Twitter videos), the crew of the BMP-3 and their vehicle had taken up positions near Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region, where fierce fighting has been raging for weeks. The tank is obviously standing on a dusty country road to guard it. And something else is striking: the soldiers have fixed thick tree trunks to the long sides at the height of the tower.

A look back: The Russians’ unsuccessful attempt to invade the Ukrainian capital in the spring of 2022 made it clear how vulnerable the 18.7-ton colossuses are to anti-tank weapons. The western Javelin (Javelin Medium Antiarmor Weapon System) in particular proved fatal with its 8.4-kilo warhead.

Russian Army in Ukraine: BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles have weak armor

Because: The penetrating power of the tandem shaped charge projectiles of up to 60 centimeters led to an unequal fight, since the hull and turret of the BMP-3 consist only of aluminum. Not steel. Fatal: Driver and gunner both sit exposed in the turret in the BMP-3, and in a very small space, as the Twitter video above illustrates. In the Robotyne case study, the logs were obviously intended to act as a buffer so the projectiles would detonate in front of the tank and not hit the inside.

But: According to the video, the Ukrainians attacked said tank from above with a drone, a cage armor, such as that attached to many tanks by the Ukrainian army, was missing. And so this Russian tank from the southern front between Zaporizhia and the Sea of ​​Azov should soon be listed among the losses. (pm)