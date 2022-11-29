Official protest by the Russian ambassador to the Vatican, Alexander Avdeev, against the Holy See for the Pope’s words contained in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America on the “cruelty of Chechen and Buryat soldiers” committed in Ukraine.

“On November 28, I presented a letter to the Vatican diplomatic service – Avdeev himself told Tass – to protest against the strange statements made by Pope Francis in an interview posted on the America Magazine website. Russia is outraged for insinuating alleged atrocities committed by the Russian military during the special military operation in Ukraine. The unity of the multiethnic Russian people is unshakable and no one will ever question it.”

Already yesterday, after the release of the text of the interview, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria, intervened Zakharovaccording to which the Francis’ words they went “Beyond Russophobia, I’m a perversion of the truth”.