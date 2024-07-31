“The whole world”, including Ukraine, wants Russia to participate in the next peace summitUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with several French media.

“The majority of the world – he observed – today says that Russia must be represented at the second summit, otherwise we will not achieve important results. Since the whole world wants it at the table, we cannot be against it”.

“Negotiations could end the conflict if Russia wants it,” Zelensky said, expressing optimism that “Through diplomacy, we can recover our territories“. The Ukrainian president then renewed his appeals for sincere help from European and American partners, in a “difficult context on the front”.

As for not attending the opening of the Olympics, Zelensky explained that he would have responded “with pleasure to Emmanuel Macron’s invitation, but our country is going through a difficult period. The Russians are hitting our territory. They don’t care that the Olympics are taking place right now. They have been hitting our energy infrastructure for several months.”

“We can certainly define the Olympics as a political event,” he added, “but for me it is above all a great celebration. For all the athletes, of course, and for France, first and foremost. For our team, participating in the Olympic Games in wartime is already a victory. But for our country it is not a celebration.”

Regarding the participation of fifteen Russian and eighteen Belarusian athletes, authorized by the International Olympic Committee to participate under a neutral flag, the Ukrainian president commented: “Sometimes we are surprised to see that, despite the sanctions, Russia earns money from energy resources or that some of its banks are functioning. These are not sanctions, they are half sanctions. Hence the importance of banning the official participation of its team in the Olympic Games, and I thank all those who opposed it. But here too, these are half sanctions. Of course, Russian and Belarusian athletes are much fewer, but no one is fooled.”

Moscow launches ‘third phase’ of tactical nuclear weapons drills

Meanwhile, Russia has launched the third phase of tactical exercises on non-strategic nuclear weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The third phase of the exercises involves units of the Central and Southern military districts. The latter district includes forces deployed in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

“As part of this phase of the exercises, personnel of the missile formations of the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including the acquisition of special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems,” the Defense Ministry statement said.

Soldiers taking part in the exercises will practice “equipping launchers and secretly advancing to positions to prepare electronic launches.” The previous two phases included units from the Southern and Leningrad military districts, the Aerospace Forces and units of the Navy, the ministry said.