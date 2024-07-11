President Joe Biden today announced a new $225 million aid package for UkraineThe package includes a Patriot missile system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for high-mobility artillery missile systems or Himars, and other 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

The “Ukraine’s future” is in NATO and Kiev is moving irreversibly along a path towards the Alliance, NATO Secretary General said, Jens Stoltenbergin a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky, for his part, assured that he would “do everything” to ensure that Ukraine joins NATO.. “I am confident that we will succeed,” he said at a press conference. NATO support for Ukraine, he added, is crucial and will help curb Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “lust for aggression.”

Restrictions on the use of weapons

Asked about the restrictions imposed on Kiev in using weapons supplied by allies to strike targets located on Russian territory, Stoltenberg responded that this is a “war of aggression” launched by Russia and Ukraine has the right to defend itself. The restrictions, he noted, vary from country to country, with some not imposing any at all, while others are easing them. NATO allies have the right to help and support Ukraine’s right to self-defense “without becoming a party to the conflict,” Stoltenberg added, stressing that the right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets on Russian territory.

Then, responding to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s trip to Moscow to see Putin, the NATO Secretary General noted that “it is not the Alliance’s role to try to regulate the travel plans of NATO leaders.” The important thing is that NATO leaders agree on policy, and the Alliance yesterday approved a “very strong” statement supporting the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine, he stressed.

During the press conference Zelensky urged allies to lift all restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on targets located inside Russian territory: “If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and defend it, we must eliminate all restrictions.”

“If we really want Ukraine to be on the map… we need to take concrete steps, very quick steps,” the Ukrainian leader stressed again in response to a question about the deployment of American missiles on German soil and Russia’s possible reaction to this announcement.