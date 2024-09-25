The president’s warning: “They are preparing to hit three plants to destroy our energy network, we have the proof”. Then he relaunches: “We want peace but there can be no just peace without Kiev”

Russia wants to attack three nuclear facilities in Ukraine to destroy the country’s energy network. This is the alarm relaunched by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech before the UN General Assembly. “Now, as we approach the third winter of this war, Russia is once again trying to destroy our energy system and this fall they will be even more cynical. They are preparing to hit our nuclear facilities, three of them, we have this information and evidence,” he denounced.

“I want peace but it can’t be a just peace without Kiev”

The president, in his speech during which he accused Russia of being “20 times” bigger than his country and, despite this, of wanting more land “which is crazy”, then reiterated that “Peace is necessary and it must be a true and just peaceI want it for my people.”

“There can be no just peace without Ukraine“, Zelensky stressed.

“A united world brings peace”

“I ask for the support of all the nations of the worldlet’s not divide the world. I ask the same of you, do not divide the world, be the United Nations and this will bring peace”, Zelensky then urged.