“Zelensky is the son of a bitch” of the West. This is the attack by Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the president of Ukraine, after a trip to Washington and a meeting with US president Joe Biden. “Apparently” USA and Europe “acted on the principle that Zelensky is their son of a bitch and for this he is allowed everything. He is not only their son of a bitch, he is also their tool to counter our country” . This approach, according to Zakharova, “increases the sense of impunity in Kiev and pushes” Ukraine “towards extremely dangerous steps, with unpredictable consequences”.