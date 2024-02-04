“We will not be part of Putin's empire”. Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, 2 years after the start of the war with Russia, answers the questions of the director of Tg1, Gian Marco Chiocci, analyzing the current scenario of the conflict and the prospects in a framework strongly linked to the support that Kiev receives by international partners. “Italy is with us”, says Zelensky, focusing in particular on the relationship with Rome, built when Mario Draghi was in Palazzo Chigi and maintained with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Two years after the start of the war, what has changed

Zelensky thinks back to the beginning of the war. “It seems like an eternity has passed. The first days were different, people were shocked at the beginning of the invasion, with the attacks on the cities. Now it's different: we began to defend our land and our families, we had no alternatives. Now the country knows what war is: many families have lost loved ones, there are wounded, many are at the front. But we are not alone, we managed to unite world leaders,” says the Ukrainian president.

“After 2 years it is important to have defended our state, about 26% of the national territory is still under occupation, but we see that the Russian army is unable to advance significantly: we stopped them,” says Zelensky. “Today Ukraine is closer to Europe and has a stronger army, it is equipped with Western means: we are more experienced. We are a little tired at times, sometimes perhaps arrogant. But we cannot allow Russia to prevail“, goes on.

“I never thought of giving up, I am Ukrainian: I love and defend the country, it is my duty. You cannot believe in the victory of evil, we will win”, he says again. The 50 billion allocated by Europe “are very important help. Without it, defense becomes impossible. Without this money, we can lose what we have because Russia will not stop”.

What happens if Trump wins in the US?

US support is crucial. If Donald Trump were to win the presidential election and become president, would it change the relationship between Washington and Kiev? “We all live in a reality in which something changes every day. We must find possibilities to work together. I want to believe and hope that if there are changes in the USA, the line will remain the same. In the Republican Party there are radical voices but also many people who support Ukraine. It is the people of the United States who decide: if the US intends to decrease assistance to Ukraine, then there will be a new geopolitical order. Putin will break through our defense and move forward, he will not stop easily “.

Counteroffensive between disappointment and objectives achieved

Ukraine expected much better results from the counteroffensive conducted last year. Zelensky, however, does not express a totally negative opinion: “I wouldn't say that the counteroffensive didn't work. The marine operation produced positive results, Russia lost many ships and lost its dominance in the Black Sea. We managed to open a grain corridor. There is a stalemate in the war on the ground, something is missing: there are delays in equipment and delays mean mistakes. We are fighting against terrorists who have one of the most powerful armies in the world, there is not enough ammunition and modern means are needed “.

General Zaluzhny away? “I'm thinking about it”

The role of General Valerii Zaluzhny, commander of the armed forces, and the possibility of his removal are discussed. The conflicts between the general and Zelensky are at the center of increasingly frequent indiscretions. “It's a question that concerns the people who must lead Ukraine. A reset is necessary, a replacement of a series of leaders and not only in the military sector. I'm reflecting on this replacement, but it cannot be said that we can start again after replacing just one person,” says the president.

“It's an issue that concerns the entire management group, a large and complex machine. We must all push in the same direction, convinced of victory. We cannot be discouraged and let our arms fall, we must have the right energy: negativity must be left to home. We cannot adopt a defeatist attitude, when I talk about restart and replacement I have something serious in mind. It doesn't concern a single person, but the direction of the country's leadership”, he reiterates.

“Putin doesn't want peace”

Ahead is an enemy who wants to destroy Kiev: “Russia does not want peace, peace for them means defeat. Their task is the complete destruction of Ukraine. Putin's main goal is to deprive us of independence, he wants that Ukraine is part of its empire. We have proposed a peace formula, I have agreed with Switzerland that the first summit will be held there: we will analyze and develop the points of the plan to arrive at a just peace, the document will be proposed to the whole world, including Russia”.

The message to Europe: “You are not ready for war”

The message to Europe is clear: “When war comes to your home, it is impossible and unacceptable to get used to it. Part of the Ukrainians are getting used to it and it is a mistake and it is unfair towards those at the front. This also applies to the 'Europe: the front can reach where you are if you don't support those who fight. And when the war comes, no one will be ready. The European armies are not ready, there will be thousands of people who will migrate. How will Europe defend itself? Where is the guarantee that NATO will act promptly? Who's talking about it? Nobody”.

“There will be a global war with many losses. We need to take some steps in advance to secure our countries and our people, supporting Ukraine means stopping the Russians here. Here's what we need to do. If it isn't a given that Putin will come to you, it's not even a given that he won't come…”, he says again.