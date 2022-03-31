Ukraine-Russia War, “I had another conversation with a true friend of Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I noted the high level of organization of the negotiations of the delegations in Istanbul. Further steps towards peace agreed and I thanked him for Turkey’s readiness to become the guarantor of the security of our state “. So on Twitter the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The outcome of the Istanbul negotiations “gave a significant impetus to peace efforts in Ukraine,” Turkish President Erdogan said in a telephone conversation he had with the Ukrainian president, Anadolu reported.