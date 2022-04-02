“I’m sorry, but I’m not talking about my orders as commander in chief, leader of this state. There are things I only share with the military when they talk to me.” Like this Volodymyr Zelensky he replied, in an interview with Fox News that aired last night, when asked if he was the one who ordered the attack on the fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia. “We must understand – added the Ukrainian president – that in the territory indicated by you the Russians have placed their artillery systems and were firing missiles”. After a large fire broke out yesterday in the fuel depot in the Russian town on the Ukrainian border, Moscow said it was caused by a Ukrainian helicopter raid.

Read also

“We will not give in to exchanges with our territory, the question of territorial integrity and sovereignty is out of the question“, he then replied, answering the question whether he is willing to cede part of the Ukrainian territory to Russia in exchange for peace.” The question is when it will end – he added referring to the war – it is a profound question, it is a painful question. But apart from the victory, the Ukrainian people will not accept any result. “As for the negotiations for a peace agreement, Zelensky reiterated that Kiev calls for a commitment from “leading nations” that Ukraine’s security will be protected.

“AND’ difficult for us to talk about NATO because NATO does not want us to join, I think it is a mistake because if we joined we would make it much stronger“, Zelensky added.” We are not a weak state – he said – we are not proposing to make ourselves stronger at the expense of NATO, we will be a benefit, we are a locomotive. I believe we are one of the important components of the European continent “.