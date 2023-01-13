“The tough battle for Donetsk continues. The battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other cities and villages in the east of our country continues.” Ukraine does not consider Soledar lost: President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual message on Telegram, takes stock of the latest developments in the war. Russia claims the conquest of the city, in a framework in which Wagner’s militias also claim a central role. For Kiev, however, the game is not over. “Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our soldiers are protecting the nation. I thank every soldier, sergeant and officer of the brigade and other units of the army who courageously and steadfastly carry out their duties,” he says Zelensky, who then dwells on individual departments.

“Thanks to the fighters of the Kraken unit for decisive actions to strike the enemy in the Soledar region. Thanks to the soldiers of the International Legion of GUR MO and the Shaman unit, who courageously defend Bakhmut,” the president says.

“Three hundred and twenty-four days of full-scale warfare, and how things have changed for Russia… They are already arguing with each other about who should be held responsible for any tactical advances,” he says, referring to the protracted back-and-forth between the Russian militaries and Wagner. “This is a clear signal of failure for the enemy. And this is another push for all of us to put more pressure on the invaders and inflict more losses on the enemy. Thanks to all who do this, both on the front lines and on all our other fronts”.

So, a special thought for “the foreign intelligence service of Ukraine. They are working people are usually completely invisible and little talked about. But they really bring together very important decisions of partners for Ukraine, for our soldiers” .

That is why today I also want to recognize the employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Those who work are usually completely invisible and about whom little is said. But they really bring very important decisions of partners closer for Ukraine, for our defenders. Thanks for that!

I thank all the personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine, whose results in the fight, in particular, against collaborators and saboteurs, society sees. Thanks for that!

Thank you to everyone who works for the victory of our country! Glory to our soldiers!

Glory to Ukraine!