“We are at a turning point in history, Congress must approve additional funds” for Ukraine. That's what he said Joe Biden welcoming Volodymyr Zelensky into the Oval Office today, pointing out that Vladimir Putin plans to bomb Ukraine's power grid again this winter. “We can't make him succeed,” he added. The president also said he had signed an order to make “another 200 million” of already approved material available to Ukraine. Republicans are blocking Congress from approving additional funds for Kiev worth $61 billion.

“Congress must approve the additional funds for Ukraine before the holiday break, before giving Putin the greatest Christmas present he could ever receive,” Biden insisted.

“Ukraine can win”, Zelensky's words alongside Biden before their meeting at the White House, recalling that “we specifically defeated Russia in the Black Sea”. Before going to the White House, the Ukrainian leader met with congressional leaders in an attempt to overcome resistance from Republicans.

Thanking Biden for the support of the United States, Zelensky recalled having met with the IMF and the World Bank who were “impressed by Ukraine's economic growth, almost 5%”. Finally he said that we must also “proceed faster with frozen Russian assets, over 300 billion in frozen terrorist assets that we should use to protect ourselves from the Russian war.”