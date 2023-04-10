Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested talks with Indian President Narendra Modi. This was stated by the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, explaining that Zelensky wants to involve India and ask it to play a role in solving the crisis in Ukraine. Dzhaparova is in India today for a four-day visit to New Delhi, the first by a Ukrainian minister since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ORTHODOX EASTER – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a press conference that ”no plan has been advanced” for a truce in view of Orthodox Easter, ”but Holy Week has just begun”. Orthodox Easter will fall on April 16th. “Let’s not forget that Moscow has already presented initiatives and has joined” truce proposals, “but has faced the reluctance of the Kiev regime” to accept them, Peskov underlined.

ROLE OF FRANCE IN MEDIATION – The Kremlin spokesman then commented on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposal to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to play a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine. It is hard to imagine that France could play a mediating role in the conflict in Ukraine, since Paris is indirectly and directly involved in the conflict on Kiev’s side, Peskov said.

“Paris cannot now claim the role of mediator, because Paris took the side of one of the participants in the conflict. Paris, moreover, is involved both indirectly and directly in this conflict on the side of Ukraine. Therefore, it is still difficult to imagine any attempt at mediation,” Peskov told reporters.