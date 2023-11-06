Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin between war and elections. The presidents of Ukraine and Russia, while the conflict has been going on for over 600 days, must deal with the issue of the ballot box in different terms. Zelensky takes a position on the topic and breaks the deadlock in the debate linked to the opportunity to call elections in 2024 in a country that is fighting to liberate part of its territory: “I think it is not the time to call elections”, says Zelensky, excluding the possibility of being able to go to the polls as long as the war against the Russian invaders lasts.

“We all know that we are at war now, it is irresponsible to spread fake news about the elections,” Zelensky says. “I think this is not the time to call elections. If we need to end a political dispute and continue to work together, there are structures in the state to resolve disputes and provide all the necessary answers to the public.”

In recent days, Ukrainska Pravda recalls, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that Zelensky was evaluating the pros and cons of organizing presidential elections in the spring of 2024 while the war with Russia is still ongoing. The consultations would be accompanied by a series of questions: how to get Ukrainian citizens living in areas occupied by the Russians and declared ‘annexed’ by Moscow to vote? How can we guarantee the right to vote of the many soldiers at the front? How to manage the electoral machine at a crucial moment?

The vote is also an appointment for Russia in 2024 and is an issue on Putin’s agenda. The Russian president has not made any announcement regarding his candidacy in the presidential elections to be held in March 2024, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Tass, specifying that even the beginning of the ”same election campaign has not yet been officially announced.”

“President Putin has not made any statement” regarding his participation in the next presidential elections, Peksov said in response to a request for clarification of the rumors circulating about Putin’s candidacy. Last month the newspaper Kommersant, citing sources close to the presidential administration, claimed that the Kremlin had already begun preparations for the election campaign and the announcement would come during a conference in November. If he wins, Putin would remain in power until 2030.