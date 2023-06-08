There Ukrainian leadership was ready to resolve the conflict with Russia, but gave up under pressure from the United States. This was stated by the secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. “If not for the pressure of the United States on those who put Ukraine in charge, this situation would not have arisen. The Ukrainian leaders themselves were ready to sign a peace agreement and presented Russia with written proposals that we , in principle, we would have approved,” Patrushev said, referring to the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey in March last year.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine and possible negotiations, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he told ‘Corriere della Sera’ that “we do not know when this war will end. But one thing is clear: President Putin has the possibility of ending it immediately, by ceasing hostilities and withdrawing troops. This could be followed by talks for a peace between Ukraine and Russia, as Kiev has been proposing for some time. But Russia remains firm in its highest imperialist demands. We must therefore prepare ourselves to have to help Ukraine for a long time to come. And we will support Ukraine in achieving a fair and lasting peace. A for this purpose we are maintaining intense exchanges with Ukraine and with many other countries in the world”.