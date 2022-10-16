After the drones, the missiles. According to the Washington Post, which cites intelligence sources, Iran is preparing to send ground-to-ground ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. These would be the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, which have a range between 300 and 700 kilometers. In recent months, Iran has already sent hundreds of drones to Russia, which have recently been used to target Ukrainian infrastructure.

According to data released by sources close to Kiev, Russia has almost run out of stocks of ballistic missiles (about 120 out of 900 remained) and has used half of the maritime cruise missiles (almost 230 out of 500) and air-to-ground ones. (almost 230 out of 444).

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, in an interview with the Phoenix television channel highlighted that in this moment of the conflict the support of the air defense of Ukraine is more important than the sending of tanks. “We started to see this week that the important thing is air defense – she said – luckily half of the missile attacks against Kiev have been intercepted, also thanks to our weapons systems on the ground”.

For this reason Kiev “will have more support especially in the field of air defense” while the sending of tanks becomes secondary, not only because – the minister recalled – “through the triangular exchange, we had the tanks that Ukraine needed in urgent way “.

But also “thanks to the fact that the Ukrainian troops in the east have advanced a lot, they have been able to take possession of a large number of Russian tanks that they are now using. This is why the question of tanks – he concluded – is not so urgent at the moment. as much as that of air defense “.