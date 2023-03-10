Apparent calm in Bakhmut: the city of Donbass, for weeks the fulcrum of the war between Ukraine and Russia, has been experiencing a particular situation in the last few hours. In particular, the strategy of Wagner, the mercenary company led by Evgeny Prigozhin and deployed alongside Russia, amid tensions and crossed messages, has an influence. “It appears that private mercenary group Wagner is taking a ‘tactical break’ in Bakhmut,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Twitter. The US think tank believes that Wagner is waiting “for the arrival of sufficient reinforcements of conventional Russian troops before continuing with the battle”.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin announced the opening of “recruiting centers in 42 cities of the Russian Federation”. “New fighters will come from here, we will go side by side with them to defend the country and our families”, reads a statement released by his company Concord.

According to CNN, the reported addresses of the recruiting centers appear to be gyms and sports centers. Eight of these centers are expected to open in Moscow and another five in St. Petersburg. Other cities include Krasnodar, Kaliningrad, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Murmansk.

The lull in the battle is consistent with the positions that Prigozhin has reiterated several times over the last few days: the mercenaries need ammunition and equipment from Moscow to end the siege successfully. “Units of the Wagner private military company have taken control of eastern Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said in one of the latest Telegram video messages.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has no intention of withdrawing from the city, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has clearly explained. Withstanding the impact of the Russian offensive at Bakhmut becomes “increasingly important” for the Ukrainian army day after day because it allows it to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Moscow forces, said the commander of the Ukrainian land forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, underlining that “the importance of holding Bakhmut is constantly growing. Every day of defending the city allows us to buy time to prepare for future offensive operations”.

In the battle for Bakhmut, “the enemy loses the most trained and combat-ready troops of its army, the Wagner shock units,” said Syrskyi, who is Ukraine’s second-highest-ranking general.