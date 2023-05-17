The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has announced that it has been an agreement has been found to extend the agreement on wheat by two monthswhich allows Ukraine to export cereals from three Black Sea ports. win-win,” he said on Twitter, later thanking his counterparts in Russia and Ukraine, as well as the UN secretary-general.

“I would like to express mine gratitude to Russian President Putin for your sincere support to our efforts in this process. I would also like to thank the president of Ukraine, Zelenskyfor your constructive collaboration. I would also like to thank the UN Secretary General, Guterres, for his efforts in the process,” Erdogan said, hoping that the war between Russia and Ukraine could end “first with a permanent ceasefire and then with peace.”

Moscow confirms – “We confirm the Turkish President’s announcement on the two-month extension of the Black Sea Initiative, which is an opportunity to help ensure global food security not in words but in deeds, first of all to help the most in need,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zacharova was quoted as quoted by the Tass news agency. However, the spokeswoman added that the “imbalances” in the implementation of the agreement must be “corrected as soon as possible”. Moscow has been complaining for some time that the agreements regarding the sale of Russian food and fertilizers are not being respected and on this point it had threatened not to renew the agreement.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain by sea. Brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, it was signed by Russia and Ukraine last July and has been extended several times. The deal was due tomorrow.

The last vessel under the current grain deal left Ukraine today. According to Ismini Palla, spokesman for the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) which facilitates the implementation of the agreement, the ship DSM Capella left the port of Chornomorsk, on the Ukrainian Black Sea coast, with 30,000 tons of maize, and is bound for Turkey .