“As stated by Russian social media, it is very likely that the Russian Defense Ministry has torpedoed Colonel General Rustam Muradov from the command of Group of Eastern Forces (EGF) in Ukraine.” This is what we read in the British intelligence update in the daily report on the situation in Ukraine released by the Ministry of Defense in London, which underlines how under Muradov’s command the EGF has suffered “exceptionally heavy losses in recent months” after ” ill-conceived assaults that have repeatedly failed in the attempt to conquer Vuhledar in Donetsk”. Operations which, it is pointed out, “have attracted strong criticism”, even from “Muradov’s troops”.

Muradov, recalls the assessment, “took command of the EGF after the disastrous attempt to storm Kiev from the northwest during the initial stages of the full-scale invasion” and is the highest-ranking Russian military torpedoed since the beginning of the year . But it is likely, concludes the update, that it will not be the last given that “Russia continues to fail to achieve its objectives in the Donbass”.