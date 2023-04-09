“The West does not recall US nuclear weapons in Europe, but responds hysterically to Russia’s intentions to build storage facilities for such weapons in Belarusians.” This was stated by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

For its part, Kiev said Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defensive positions along the border with Belarus and Russia. “The expansion of the engineering barrier system is underway in areas bordering Belarus and Russia,” Nayev explained, adding that minefields are being created “in areas accessible to tanks.” The general specified that more than 6,000 mines were planted last week and that Ukrainian soldiers are working “24 hours a day, despite the weather conditions”.