The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that it has completely conquered Bakhmut. “As a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault detachments, with the support of the artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces, the liberation of the city of Artemovsk has been completed,” the statement released by the Russian Defense said. uses the name given to the city in 1924 by the Soviets.

Read also

With this statement, the Russian government confirms Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had already claimed responsibility for the capture of the city in a video released yesterday. “We have completely taken over the whole city,” said Prigozhin who received congratulations from Vladimir Putin last night.

In the video, however, Prigozhin seized the opportunity to attack the Russian military leadership again: “We fought not only against the Ukrainian forces, but also against the Russian bureaucracy that got in our way.”

Vladimir Putin congratulated “Wagner’s assault units and servicemen of all forces of the Russian army, who provided the necessary support and cover to carry out the liberation of Artemovsk”. This is what we read in a statement from the Kremlin, reported by Tass.