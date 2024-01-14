Almost two years after the large-scale invasion launched by Russia, the future of Ukraine will be at the center of a meeting today, January 14, in Davos between the Kiev government and representatives of around 80 countries. The event, focused on the 'Peace Formula' proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will be held before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort.

Zelensky's plan

Zelensky's 10-point plan, first unveiled in late 2022, calls for the withdrawal of all Russian forces from occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, the prosecution of Russian war crimes, compensation and security guarantees . Russian leaders would also be held to account for their role in the invasion. Moscow rejects the plan and was not invited to previous meetings.

Zelensky is not expected to participate in the fourth round of talks, the last of which took place last October in Malta, but will take part in the WEF with the aim of strengthening Western support for Kiev. For the last two years, Zelensky has participated in the Forum via video conference, but last year his wife Olena went to Davos.