The supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine capable of carrying nuclear weapons will be regarded by Russia as a threat from the West “in the nuclear sphere”. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the online newspaper ‘Lenta.ru’.

Read also

“An example of an extremely dangerous development is the US plan to transfer F-16 fighter jets to the Kiev regime. We have informed the nuclear powers of the US, Britain and France that Russia cannot ignore the capability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons weapons”, explained the head of Russian diplomacy, according to which in the course of hostilities “our military cannot understand whether each specific F-16 is equipped with nuclear weapons. The very fact that such systems become part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be regarded by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere”.

Lavrov then defined “unreliable” information that speaks of negotiations already this month to resolve the situation in Ukraine so much so that Kiev and its western allies are moving towards an “escalation” of hostilities. “We have received no signals to that effect. There is every reason to believe that this information is unreliable given the stubborn desire of Kiev and its Western guardians to follow along the path of escalating hostilities,” she said.

The West, by its actions, creates an “existential threat” to Russia, which will defend itself with all “available” meansthe head of Russian diplomacy said again, underlining that “after the launch of the special military operation, the United States and other NATO and EU countries have strongly intensified the hybrid war against Russia launched in 2014. The aggressive steps of these hostile states create an existential threat to Russia. There is no doubt about that.”

On June 26, German TV Ard reported that two days earlier an international meeting on Ukraine had been held in Copenhagen “in conditions of maximum secrecy” with the participation of diplomats from Western countries, as well as representatives of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. On that occasion, the possibility emerged of holding official talks for peace in Ukraine in July.

NEW ATTACKS ON KIEV

Meanwhile new raids were carried out on Kiev during the night. According to local broadcaster Suspilne, one victim was registered in the Podilsky district. The Ukrainian armed forces, meanwhile, have announced that they have destroyed a dozen Iranian-made ‘Shahed’ kamikaze drones.