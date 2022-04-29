Ukraine Russia warns arms aid will lead to nuclear war at worst – A moment later, the United States announced $ 33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine

A new $ 33 billion bailout package announced by Biden on Thursday will increase the amount of U.S. aid to Ukraine’s partners.

The United States president Joe Biden On Thursday night, Finland announced that it had approved as much as $ 33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine. Of that amount, more than $ 20 billion is military aid, the rest mostly money and humanitarian aid.

The amount is more than double that of the United States earlier this year to Ukraine to promise and provide aid. Washington provided nearly $ 2 billion in aid to Ukraine in February-March, and this month the total has already risen to more than $ 13 billion. Of that amount, 4.6 billion of that amount was direct arms aid, according to the U.S. State Department.

Russia warned shortly before Biden’s speech that U.S. weapons aid to Ukraine would lead to a worst nuclear war. After the speech, Russia fired two cruise missiles at Kiev. They hit a hotel near the UN Secretary-General António Guterres housed during his ongoing visit to Ukraine.

“Despite the Kremlin’s annoying rhetoric, the facts are visible to everyone,” Biden told the newspaper of the new grant money. The Guardian by.

“We are not attacking Russia. We are helping Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian invasion. ”

See also Universities The University of Tampere will give up its premises on three campuses Joe Biden told U.S. military assistance to Ukraine on Thursday in Washington.

The amount of additional military aid is almost four times the current year’s defense budget in Finland and eight times the amount of Ukraine’s defense budget. The sum will be used to purchase artillery, armored vehicles and air defense and anti-tank missiles.

In addition, Ukraine will be assisted in developing cyber warfare capabilities, intelligence assistance, support to the munitions industry, assistance in demining and the development of defense against chemical and biological weapons. The amount also includes the costs of equipping NATO’s eastern members.

The giant amount in other words, new weapons will not be transferred to Kiev immediately, but will be the start of extensive and probably years of military cooperation. The same thing is said by Thursday’s decision by the U.S. Congress to update the 1941 Lend and Lease Act. The upgrade is intended to facilitate the provision of arms assistance to Ukraine.

Through the Lend and Lease program, the United States provided billions in loans to the Soviet Union, Britain, and other allies to defeat Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. In return, the European members of the Allies provided the United States with services such as military bases. After the war, Washington significantly reduced its loan capital and gave the loans a long and low-interest repayment period.

Ukraine already belongs U.S. Department of State to the Armed Cooperation Program, where it is officially a Partner of the California National Guard. Launched in 1993, the program aims to help the former members of the Warsaw Pact and the post-Soviet states develop their defense forces. According to the State Department, the California National Guard has been in charge of joint military exercises with Ukraine for 29 years.

The United States This year’s grants to Ukraine already exceeded the total of all 30 other countries and EU institutions before Biden’s announcement on Thursday. Grants for statistics IFW Research Institute according to the second is Poland, which by March had provided about one billion euros in grants to Ukraine.

The specialty of the first aid provided by Poland was that it was almost entirely sheer money. Subsequently, Poland, together with Ukraine’s other NATO neighbors, has indicated its willingness to provide Ukraine with heavy military equipment.

If the aid given to Ukraine is proportional to the gross domestic product of the donor country, Estonia is by far the number one in the aid statistics. Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the country has so far provided a total of € 230 million in humanitarian and arms aid to Ukraine.

Finland the government immediately decided on a grant of 14 million euros at the beginning of the Russian invasion. Later in February, Finland provided military assistance to Ukraine, including assault rifles, one-off shots, bulletproof vests and helmets.

IFW’s statistics show that Finland itself has estimated the total value of this military aid at just over ten million euros.