Volodymyr Zelensky claims successful counter-offensive of Kiev forces. Which, he explained, “are moving forward” in recovering portions of territory occupied by Russia, despite what everyone says. “We’re moving,” she wrote on Twitter. In recent days, Ukrainian forces announced that they have broken through the Russian first line of defense to the south.

According to the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Olexiy Danilov, Kiev would be able to hit targets in Russian territory 1,500 kilometers away with its own weapons. “The origin of the weapons used against the territory of the Russian Federation is Ukrainian – he claimed – There are two areas that have been developed for a certain period of time: the missile program, approved in 2020 to create our missiles, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which are very powerful today, with the involvement of a large number of private companies.All this will bring its results, given that we do not attack civilian targets of the Russian Federation – schools, kindergartens – as the terrorist state does We attack factories or military production facilities – the components that kill our children. We need to put an end to this.”

Then, speaking of the distance at which Ukrainian weapons can reach, he underlined that hitting at 700-1,500 km “is no longer a problem”. According to Danilov, “a huge number of professionals worked for this, and all this is happening in order to be able to protect our country. The legitimate goals of this war are determined by the military leadership. However, if there are partisans in the Russian forests who are not satisfied with the regime established on Russian territory by a modern Hitler named Putin, then they have the right to use the appropriate means of destruction from their territory. We cannot control what will be hit oil refineries or other. This is a separate direction of work in the territory of the Russian Federation, conducted by Russian citizens”.