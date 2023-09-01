Ukraine, in the war against Russia, needs a hundred more fighters than those promised so far by the coalition that supports Kiev. This was declared during an interview with the Portuguese public broadcaster by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, underlining that “to assemble an effective force we need a total of 160 fighter jets” with which Russia would be prevented from taking control of Ukrainian airspace. Kiev has so far received offers from European countries for 50 or 60 American-made F-16s.

The Weapons owned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of hitting targets up to 700 kilometers away, Zelensky then explained in a tweet: ”Today we focused on the front line and our offensive operations. The range of our new Ukrainian weapons is now 700 kilometers”. In a video message, the Ukrainian president added that “another important news for the front line is that we have agreed to send a large batch of armored vehicles to Ukraine for the health emergency”.

COUNTER-OFFENSE

The Foreign Minister of Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, speaking of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, warned: criticizing the strategy and speed of the advance of troops in the territories controlled by Russia is tantamount to “spitting in the face” of Ukrainian soldiers ” who sacrifice their lives every day, going forward and clearing one kilometer of Ukrainian soil after another”. “I urge all critics to shut up,” he chanted, before inviting them to “come to Ukraine and try to free up one square inch on their own.”

The General Staff in Kiev announced that the Ukrainian military made further progress with its counter-offensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian units have advanced south of the village of Robotyne towards the nearby settlement of Novoprokopivka and are holding their newly captured positions. In the east, however, unconfirmed reports indicate that Ukrainian troops have gained ground near the village of Verbove.

BORN

”Ukrainians have always exceeded expectations” and for this reason ”we need to trust them”, even if ”the fight is hard and there is no easy way to victory”, declared the secretary general of the Born Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Cnn, during which he acknowledged that Kiev’s troops are ”gradually gaining ground” in their counter-offensive and they are pushing back the Russian Armed Forces.

Referring to the liberation of the Russian-occupied territories around Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson last year, Stoltenberg said: ”What we have seen is that the Ukrainians have repeatedly exceeded our expectations”. Emphasizing that it was “even more important” to support Ukraine as its men advance south, Stoltenberg said that now, despite the military aid provided by NATO, the advice and training of soldiers, it is the Ukrainian commanders on the field the only ones who can take “the most difficult decisions” and necessary for the counter-offensive to be successful.