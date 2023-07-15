“The speed of the end of the war directly depends on the comprehensive support for Ukraine, we do everything possible to ensure that this support is as intense and meaningful as possible.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky in a video message posted on Twitter.

Zelensky underlined the high number of meetings he had in the last 15 days, recalling having seen the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Holland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal , Spain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau and South Korea. Added to this are meetings with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, the president of the EU Council Charles Michel, the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Surprisingly arriving in Kiev today, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced an increase in humanitarian aid and non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine. “We provided helmets and bulletproof vests last year. This year the assistance will be greater,” Yeol said in a press conference with Zelensky, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Seoul sent $100 million in aid to Ukraine in 2022, but this year the aid is expected to reach $150 million, Yeol said, also mentioning equipment for demining operations and aid for rebuilding schools.

KREMLIN

The leaders of the African countries participating in the peace mission for Ukraine will meet the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit scheduled in St. Petersburg at the end of July. This was announced to the Tass agency by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The African peace initiative on Ukraine and the wheat agreement, which expires on July 17, were the central topics of a telephone conversation between Putin and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. This was reported by the Kremlin, specifying in a note that the two heads of state have agreed to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit scheduled in St. Petersburg at the end of July. The South African president also briefed Putin on preparations for the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Putin, during his talk with Ramaphosa, according to reports from the Kremlin, said that “the obstacles” to Russian exports under the wheat agreement have not yet been removed”.