“The world believes in Ukraine, it is inspired by our courage, our heroes.” It’s what she wrote on Twitter Volodymyr Zelensky, publishing pictures of the war. “And most importantly, Ukrainians believe in Ukraine, Ukrainians see what we are capable of when we are together, we are the strongest when we are united,” the Ukrainian president added.

Read also

Vladimir Putin warns that Russia reserves the right to use cluster bombs in response to their use by Ukraine. Interviewed by the Russia 1 channel, the Russian president claimed that Moscow has never used this type of ammunition so far. “In Russia there is a sufficient stock of various types of cluster bombs, of various kinds. Until now we have not done that, we have not used it and we have not had such a need for it,” he said. But he reiterated that if they are used against Russia, he reserves “the right to mirror the actions”, reads the TASS.

Putin then said that the supply of cluster bombs by the United States and their use by Kiev must be considered a crime. “The US administration itself gave an assessment of this munitions through the mouth of its employees some time ago – he declared – when the use of cluster munitions was defined as a crime by the US administration itself. I think this is how it should be treated “.

According to Putin, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is not going to be successful. “All the enemy’s attempts to break through our defenses were unsuccessful during the entire offensive. The enemy is unsuccessful,” he said. “Our troops are behaving heroically,” added the Russian president, in an interview with Rossiya 1. “Unexpectedly for the enemy, in some areas they themselves go on the offensive, take the most advantageous positions,” he said again.