“The people who suffer in the trenches of a divided country really only need to surrender, which perhaps would pave the way for peace. But neither Washington nor Kiev want peace”. Word of Dmitry Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, who writes on his Telegram channel, convinced that the Ukrainian counter-offensive “sends thousands of unfortunate people to slaughter”.

An “operation” that is “already powerless to help the Kiev regime”, says Medvedev according to whom that “regime” is “now” in the “stage of post-mortem putrefaction” and “at this point nothing could stimulate its body” .

According to Medvedev, reports the Russian agency Tass again, “the enlightened world shuddered once again when it learned of the senseless allocation of tens of billions of dollars for the zombies of the country 404”, Ukraine, which is compared to the message error sometimes returned while browsing the web. And, he insists, “the suicide bombers on Western tanks will not see this money”, but “nothing but death”. “The myth of the ‘great counter-offensive’ – he accuses – is supported by the myth of the omnipotent economy of the dollar”.