Two people were killed in the attacks that the Russians carried out during the night in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. A 53-year-old man was killed by Russian artillery in Zaporizhzhia, where there were shots fired at 25 different targets, damaging homes and infrastructure, the head of the region’s military administration, Yurii Malashko, announced. Another victim occurred in the Kherson region. While in Kharkiv a 67-year-old woman was injured in Russian attacks.

The regional governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, explained on Telegram that the Russians launched 83 attacks in the last 24 hours, for a total of 332 bombs, 28 of which on the city of Kherson. “The Russian army targets residential neighborhoods in populated areas of the region,” Prokudin said, adding that a bank in the Beryslav neighborhood was also hit.

During the night Russian troops also bombed Nikopol and three other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, seriously injuring a 25-year-old civilian in the district center. Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

While a Ukrainian drone hit a public building in Kursk, according to what the governor of the region Roman Starovoit announced on Telegaram. The building was slightly damaged, the governor reports, who does not mention any victims. After the attack, local authorities canceled celebrations planned for a city festival.

Meanwhile, the pro-Russian authorities of the People’s Republic of Donetsk announced today the imposition of a night curfew, from 11pm to 4am, which will be in force from Monday to Friday. Furthermore, in the decree published today by the leader of the Republic, Denis Pushilin, assemblies, demonstrations and other mass events that are not specifically authorized by the authorities are prohibited.

Poland: “We will create corridors for grain transit”

Warsaw’s gesture towards Kiev, after the tensions of recent days over Ukrainian wheat. Interviewed by Tvp1, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that “transit corridors have been set up, thanks to which Ukrainian wheat can pass through Poland and be exported where it is needed. We are trying to help Ukraine and those countries that they need this help.” Duda, however, reiterated that he believes “it is right that the government maintains the ban on the sale of Ukrainian wheat on the Polish market”.