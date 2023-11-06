Russia’s nighttime drone and missile attack on Odessa, Ukraine. Eight people were injured, regional governor Oleh Kiper said, adding that five of them were hospitalized in stable condition and three others received medical assistance on site.

Russian forces launched a mass attack on Odessa at night, using what were likely Onyx and Iskander missiles and Iranian-designed Shahed-131/136 drones, the Southern Defense Forces said on Telegram. Kiev’s air defense shot down 15 drones over the city. The air force said Russia launched a total of 22 drones to attack Ukraine overnight, without specifying how many of them targeted Odessa.

The missiles hit the city center and an abandoned industrial building, while the shock wave has the Odessa Museum of Fine Arts, a UNESCO world heritage site, was damaged. Kamikaze drones targeted port infrastructure, damaging warehouses, loading equipment and grain transport trucks.