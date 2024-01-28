Russian raids during the night against four regions of Ukraine. According to the latest news today, Sunday 28 January, on the war, the Russian army launched attacks against Ukrainian civilian and military targets with 3 missiles, eight drones and 82 bombs, the Ukrainian General Staff reported. Over 100 settlements affected in the regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed four of the eight unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force reports, cited by domestic media. “So far no victims have been reported,” the statement read.

Kiev shoots down Russian Kh-59 guided missile over Dnipro oblast

Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided cruise missile over the Dnipro Oblast. This was reported by the Eastern Air Command of Ukraine. Suspilne news reported at 3pm local time that explosions had been heard in the area. Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed at 3.15pm that the missile had been shot down. Lysak did not report any damage or casualties that may have been caused by the fallen missile or its debris.

Moscow: “Open to substantial proposals for a diplomatic solution”

Russia “remains open to truly substantive proposals to overcome the ongoing crisis in Ukraine by political and diplomatic means”, said the director of the department for the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Alexey Polishchuk, quoted by Tass news agency.