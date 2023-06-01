At least three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in Kiev in a new attack in the early hours of today which also caused several injuries. According to the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, in the Desnianskyi district, in addition to the three victims, there are also ten wounded, including a child. In the Dniprovskyi district there are at least two injured, according to the latest updates reported by Ukrinform which refers to at least ten Iskander missiles launched during the night by the Russians in the direction of the city.

The toll previously provided spoke of two children among the victims. The Ukrainians claim that the missiles were intercepted and shot down by Ukrainian defense systems, but there were consequences for falling fragments.

BELGOROD

Meanwhile, five people were injured in attacks attributed to Ukrainians that hit the Shebekino area in Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine between midnight and dawn. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, denounces it via Telegram, according to which “the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck in the direction of the center and the outskirts of the city” and a residential building was hit. Other buildings, according to the governor, are damaged.