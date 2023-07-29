Russian missile on Dnipro in central Ukraine. Hit an apartment building. According to the local media, at least three are injured. “These bastards they will have to answer. We will do everything for justice” tweeted the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, promising that “they will pay for it”. “Russian missile terror again”, he continued, specifying that in the attack, in addition to the palace, a headquarters of the Ukrainian secret services was hit. “I immediately held some talks with the Ukrainian secret services, the interior minister, the state emergency service and the head of the military administration”, he adds.

Zelensky said he doesn’t believe Russia will stop its aggression against Ukraine, even after defeat. Speaking at State Day, he said he hoped next year’s holiday could be celebrated in a fully liberated country. “We don’t believe that Russia won’t want to attack us again even after we have driven them off all our lands,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine’s victory can and must be such as to discourage any attempt by the enemy to return.”

Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine’s building were hit. Russian missile terror again. Promptly held conversations with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the military… pic.twitter.com/UulEGKjQUj — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2023

KULEBA

“In Dnipro, a Russian missile hit a multi-story residential building,” tweeted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “This is the true face of Russia: a terrorist state which continues to wage war against unarmed civilians. There will be justice for this and other Russian war crimes. All those responsible will be held accountable.”

THE ATTACK ON TAGANROG

Russia “reserves the right to take harsh retaliatory measures” after the attack on Taganrog in the Rostov region,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said shortly before, quoted by the Tass agency. “We strongly condemn the criminal actions of the Kiev regime directed against the civilian population and peaceful infrastructure which obviously had no military value,” he said.

The Russian air defense systems then shot down a second missile over the Rostov region, above Azov, after the one that reached the center of Taganrog. This was announced by Governor Vasily Golubev on Telegram. “A second missile was hit by air defense systems, this time in the Azov area. The consequences are being assessed,” the governor wrote. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kiev forces carried out a “terrorist” attack on Taganrog with an S-200 air defense system missile, converted into an attack version.

ODESSA

One person has died following an explosion at a trade union headquarters in Odessa in southern Ukraine. This was announced by the police explaining that “they are verifying the circumstances of the explosion in the headquarters of the Odessa union”. According to the police, the circumstances of what happened are under investigation.

ZAPORIZHZHIA

Explosions were allegedly reported in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant according to findings by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is what was stated by Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, who also reported the presence of mines, according to Rbc-Ukraine reports. “We have received information from IAEA representatives – he said during a briefing – on the presence of mines. The latest information reports some explosions that occurred both on 26 and 27 July”.