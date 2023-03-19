Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a working visit to Mariupol. This was announced by the Kremlin’s press service, cited by the Russian agency Tass. Putin, who reached the city by helicopter, inspected a number of locations in the city and spoke with local residents. He drove a vehicle along the streets of Mariupol, stopping at several locations.

During the trip, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin gave a detailed report on the reconstruction work in the city and its suburbs. “In particular, the report concerned the construction of new residential districts, social and educational structuresservice infrastructure and medical centers,” the Kremlin press service said.

Putin spoke to residents of the Nevsky district and visited an apartment at the invitation of a family who lives there. It was the Russian president’s first ever visit to Donbass.

Later the Russian president met with a Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border, the commander of the military campaign. “The head of state has heard reports from Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and some military commanders,” the Kremlin said. Putin had already visited the command post on December 17, 2022. He was accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

The day before, Putin had gone to Crimea to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula, which took place in 2014. Arriving as a surprise, the Russian president visited an art school for children.

The visit came in the aftermath of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant on charges of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. Arrest warrant also against the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, in connection with the war in Ukraine. The two arrest warrants are linked to charges of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. According to the president of the ICC, Piotr Hofmanski, there are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin and Lvova-Berova are responsible “for the war crime of illegal deportation of population and illegal transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, harm of Ukrainian children”.

“The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, even from a legal point of view”, said the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zacharovala who recalled that Moscow has not adhered to the Rome Statute of the CPI and therefore has no obligation to you.