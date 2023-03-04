After weeks of Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces are getting ever closer to capturing the city of Bakhmut. According to the Kiev army, fighting in the Donbass city has intensified, with the Russians “deploying their most experienced troops”. The commander of the Eastern forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that ”the Russian occupiers have sent the most trained units of the Wagner group and other regular units of the Russian army to capture the city. Intense fighting is taking place in and around the city“.

Syrskyi ”was informed about the problems of our units on the front line”. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia continues to press in the hope of “capturing Bakhmut and continues to accumulate forces to occupy the city”.

As CNN explains, the capture of the city would represent a long-sought success for the Moscow forces due to the important road connections with other parts of the Donetsk region, eastwards to the border with Luhansk, north-west to Sloviansk and south -west to Kostiantynivka.

RAID RUSSIA IN THE NIGHT ON NIKOPOL AND MARHANETS – Russia attacked the communities of Nikopol and Marhanets during the night of March 4, Dnipropetrovsk oblast governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

In the city of Nikopol, where more than 115,000 people live, a factory was damaged in the shelling, as well as four private residences, warehouses and power lines. A building caught fire in the attack. First responders are already at work, according to the governor.

ZAPORIZHZHIA – In the meantime, the death toll from the attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 10. Rescuers recovered the bodies of three more people from the remains of a residential building bombed by Russian forces, the regional Ukrainian emergency service said.

A Russian S-300 missile hit the building in the early hours of Thursday. Rescuers rescued 11 people, while another 20 were evacuated from a badly damaged residential building.

“OVER 16,000 RUSSIANS KILLED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE WAR” – At least 16,071 Russian soldiers have died since February 24, 2022, according to BBC Russia, which carried out a name-by-name tally of the dead together with Mediazona, an independent Russian media outlet.

One year into the war, the two media point out, the number of verified Russian military casualties has now exceeded the officially confirmed number of Soviet soldiers killed during the nine-year war in Afghanistan. Over 15,000 Soviet soldiers were killed in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989.

The BBC and Mediazona also said that at least 1,366 of those killed since February 2022 were mobilized Russian conscripts. About 40% of these died in the last two months. According to journalists, most of those killed in action were from the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions, Bashkiria, Buryatia and Dagestan. Russia’s total losses including wounded, killed or missing can amount to at least 144,500 people.