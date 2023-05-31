A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia, following a probable drone attack. This was reported by the governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev on Telegram, adding that “there are no victims”. This is one of the latest news today on the Ukraine-Russia war.

The Afipsky refinery is not far from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, close to another refinery that has been attacked multiple times this month.

Meanwhile, while Ukraine and its allies are preparing a summit in July without Russia, the IAEA is presenting a 5-point plan for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the UN.

Ukraine prepares new peace plan: super-summit with allies

Kiev, at the table with “global leaders” and without Russia, according to a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky and according to European diplomatic figures aims to obtain even wider support for its peace plan according to the Wall Street Journal, which highlights that on the Europe-Ukraine axis work is being done on a peace proposal that could prove more convincing for China, India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil. The summit is expected to take place shortly after the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, starting on 11 July.

Zaporizhzhia alarm: the plan to protect the plant

The situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “extremely dangerous”, the largest in Europe in southern Ukraine, due to “combat actions underway” in the war triggered by the invasion decided by Russia 15 months ago. This is the alarm raised by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi before the United Nations Security Council. “Zaporizhzhia must not be used for the storage of heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, ammunition or military personnel,” he added, calling on Russia and Ukraine to “comply with the five-point plan to ensure nuclear safety in Zaporizhzhia.” .

The 5-point plan for Zaporizhzhia

According to first point, Grossi said, ”there should be no attacks of any kind by or against the facility, particularly against the reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure or personnel”. Furthermore, ”the Zaporizhzhia plant should not be used as a storage or base for heavy weapons (ie multiple rocket launchers, artillery and ammunition systems and tanks) or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant”.

Grossi, according to second point, also believes that ”Zaporizhzhia should not be used as a storage or base for heavy weapons (ie multiple rocket launchers, artillery and ammunition systems and tanks) or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant”. The third point states that ”the energy outside the plant should not be put at risk. To this end, all efforts should be made to ensure that external electricity remains always available and secure”. Furthermore, as established by the fourth point“all facilities, systems and components essential for the safe and secure operation of the Zaporizhzhia power plant should be protected from attack or acts of sabotage”. fifth point argues that “no action should be taken that undermines these principles”. Grossi then urged the Security Council to support them “unambiguously”.