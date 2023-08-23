New attack with Ukrainian drones foiled by Russia on Moscow, the latest in a series of air raids against the Russian capital. Russian air defenses shot down Ukrainian drones in Mozhaisky and Khimki districts this morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said. “A third were stranded before crashing into a building under construction in the city centre,” the ministry said in a Telegram post. Moscow’s four airports were briefly closed.

On the other hand, Russian forces last night launched a drone attack on the Odessa and Danube regions crucial for grain exports. A fire broke out in a grain silo but was contained by firefighters, Ukrainian authorities said. Warehouses and a shipping complex were hit in the Danube region.

The raid hit civilian infrastructure, including granaries, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, on Telegram.