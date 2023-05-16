For the eighth time since the beginning of May, Kiev has come under attack and last night’s attacks by the Russians were “exceptional in their intensity”. This was reported by the head of the military administration of the capital, Serhiy Popko, in a post on Telegram. “This time – he wrote – the enemy launched a series of attacks from different directions simultaneously, using drones, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles. The maximum number of missile attacks in the shortest period of time”. According to the same source, the damage in general “was not significant”.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, has announced that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft has shot down all 18 missiles fired in the night by the Russians against Kiev.

There are three injured following the “exceptional” raids. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko communicated it, according to which the wreckage of the missiles and rockets shot down by the anti-aircraft fell on some parked cars, which caught fire, and on a building in the Solomyanskyi district, in the western part of Kiev.