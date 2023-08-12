Ukraine launched two S.200 missiles against the Crimean bridge, the Defense Ministry denounced in Moscow, stressing that the missiles were intercepted by air defense systems and shot down. The attack took place around 1 o’clock this afternoon (Moscow time). Explosions and sirens were heard but there was no damage or casualties.

Traffic on the bridge was temporarily blocked even though the infrastructure was not damaged, Crimean governor Sergey Aksyonov said.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry then claims to have shot down “20 drones” in the past few hours and accuses Kiev of having attempted to “attack” Crimea. “Overnight, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack on the Crimean peninsula using 20 drones,” a statement said. There are no victims or damages, it is specified. According to Moscow, reports the Russian news agency Tass, 14 drones were intercepted and destroyedi by air defence, another six were neutralized by the electronic warfare system.

For their part, the Russians launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia region and on the hometown of Zelensky. A policeman died and 12 other people were injured in the bombing that hit Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reports via Telegram. While the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lysak reports a Russian “missile attack” on Kryvyi Rih, the president’s hometown Ukrainian. “Thank God there are no casualties,” added Kryvyi Rih head Oleksandr Vilkul.