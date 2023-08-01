“Russia wants to destroy us, but can’t do it”. It is the message on Telegram of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who offers his picture on the current picture of the war, which has been going on for over 520 days now. “All battlefield actions prove that today Russia is unable to fully occupy Ukraine and destroy us. Ukraine will act. I believe that the generations of this war, all of us, as long as we are alive, will not allow them to become as strong as they were in the beginning. This terror will not frighten us, nor will it break us ”, she assures, asking for a further response from the international community.

“The global pressure of sanctions against Russia must increase” he said at the end of the day marked by yet another raid conducted by the forces of Moscow: Kryvyi Rih, the president’s hometown, was targeted by Russian missiles. Six people were killed. “Now there is more and more information on how the terrorist state evades global sanctions and obtains components for the production of weapons” adds Zelensky, who called for “acting together” and “significantly strengthening the sanctions” against Moscow.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Zelensky is likely to travel to New York in September to attend the proceedings of the United Nations General Assembly in person. This was reported by Bloomberg, quoting people familiar with the matter, according to which in New York Zelensky will seek further support for his ‘peace formula’ to resolve the war in Ukraine.

UKRAINE ENTRY INTO NATO

The Kremlin, for its part, explains it will follow “closely” the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine, announced over the weekend and whose main objective will be to agree a bilateral agreement with security guarantees to guarantee Washington’s support for Kiev’s entry into NATO, says Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov. According to Kiev, these security guarantees are the “most reliable form of security” for Ukraine, as the war continues, and during a “transitional period” that will last until the country can finally receive the “green light” from the allies to join the Alliance.

Peskov adds that Russia will also closely follow the meeting of national security advisers and leaders of various countries scheduled in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah on 5 and 1 August. “Russia will follow this meeting – says the Kremlin spokesman -. It remains to be seen what goals are set and how the organizers actually intend to speak. We have repeatedly stated that any attempt to contribute in any way to a peaceful solution deserves a positive assessment “.

“The Kiev regime confirms its essence by continuing its attempts to carry out terrorist attacks,” Peskov continues, adding that “everything is being done to minimize the risk of these raids, which are acts of desperation. osca will fight these terrorist acts”.

KHERSON, MISSILES AGAINST HOUSES

“They are targeting residential areas. At the moment, there are 4 dead and 17 injured in the Kherson region,” tweeted Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office. “The Russians can’t win on the battlefield, so they terrorize and kill. The Ukrainians will never break. Russia, yes.”