Ukraine-Russia war, horror and a wave of indignation around the world for the massacre of Bucha, a suburb on the outskirts of Kiev, where the corpses of at least 20 men, civilians. Some of them with their hands tied behind their backs with rags and a gunshot to the back of the head. The mayor of the town north-west of Kiev, Anatoly Fedoruk, denounced that the killed civilians were treated inhumanly by the Russians and the presence of at least 280 other lifeless bodies in mass graves in the city.

“These people were not military. They had no weapons. They did not pose a threat. How many cases like these are there in the occupied territories?” Wrote the advisor to the President, Mykhailo Podolyak. The Russian military, the inhabitants of Bucha cited by the BBC testify, broke down the doors of the houses abandoned by the Ukrainians who had fled.

The bodies of 57 people were found in a mass grave. This was reported by the head of local relief, Serhii Kaplychny, according to reports from the broadcaster Bfmtv. “Here, in this pit, 57 people are buried,” said Serhii Kaplychny, who organized the recovery of the bodies.

“Russia is worse than ISIS,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said Dmytro Kuleba interviewed by the Times Uk radio station, asking for an International Criminal Court mission to Bucha to gather evidence on war crimes perpetrated by the Russians. “It is urgent that the International Criminal Court and other organizations send missions to Bucha and other liberated towns and villages in the Kiev region to work with the Ukrainian police in collecting all possible evidence of Russian war crimes”.

“Today I will talk in particular about those crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel so that the international community pays attention. Among the people who died there are raped women that the Russians tried to burn, representatives of the local government , children, the elderly, men. In many cases their bodies were found with their hands tied, they also show signs of torture and were killed with a blow to the head “he wrote on the official Telegram channel. Olkesii Arestovychadvisor to President Zelensky’s office.

“We have already talked enough about the looting of electronic goods, jewelry and so on. All of this will be considered by both the Ukrainian prosecutor and the international courts. I do not give any more news for today. The world must realize what happened. in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel. And unfortunately I also believe in other Ukrainian cities, where the situation is not better. But we conclude – we will do everything to find and punish the criminals “.

The President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, anticipated the arrival of more sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine and announced that the European Union will assist Ukraine and non-governmental organizations in gathering the necessary evidence to open proceedings in international courts. Michel said he was shocked by the disturbing images of the atrocities committed by Russian forces in the liberated regions around Kiev, such as Bucha.

“An independent investigation is urgently needed”, wrote the president of the European Commission in a tweet. Ursula von der Leyen, denouncing “the unspeakable horrors in the areas from which Russia is withdrawing”. “War crimes perpetrators will be held accountable,” she added.

The images of the victims on the street in Bucha, Ukraine, following the withdrawal of Russian troops are “a punch in the stomach,” said the US secretary of state. Antony Blinkenin an interview with CNN.

“It is a brutality against civilians that we have not seen in Europe for decades, and it is horrible and absolutely unacceptable,” said the NATO secretary general. Jen Stoltenbergcommenting on the images of the killings in Bucha to CNN,