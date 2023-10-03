Wagner’s future in Russia is at a crossroads. A month and a half after the death of Evgeny Prigozhin, the group of mercenaries is still without a leader: two potential leaders, one apparently supported by the Kremlin, the other by the organization’s hierarchs. The Wagner Group, which is looking for a new place in the Putin galaxy, finds itself choosing between two alternative paths. The first leads straight toformer Chief of Staff of the mercenary organization, Andrey ‘Sedoy’ (grey hair) Troshevthe other, in the wake of a sort of family dynasty, al Prigozhin’s son, Pavel.

The stakes

The match between the two is worth money and power. From Ukraine to Africa, in fact, there are no theaters of war in recent years that Wagner’s men have not trampled on with their amphibians. The legacy, especially in Africa, means mines, security contracts, but also geopolitical interests, with the ‘lever’ of migration that can be used to increase pressure on the shores of Europe.

“Wagner pushing, Russia inserting itself, climate change leading the desert to eat up agriculture. A series of contributing factors which, when put together, create an enormous problem that Italy alone cannot tackle and I believe that even ‘Europe alone will struggle to cope,’ stated the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, a few weeks ago.

The Institute of Study of War (ISW) spoke explicitly about dualism for Wagner’s leadership. According to the Washington-based think tank, Pavel Prigozhin would emerge as an alternative leader to Troshev, who recently appeared together with Putin and from whom he received the order to start forming volunteer units for the war in Ukraine. ‘Grey Hair’ has been integrated into the Defense Ministry’s organizational chart since last July, after he refused to follow Yevgeny Prigozhin in the June mutiny and offered his loyalty to the Kremlin.

Who is Troshev, the relationship with Putin

Awarded twice with the Order of the Red Star for his service in Afghanistan, twice with the Order for Courage and a medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland for his work in Chechnya, the former soldier who is 70 years old, originally from the then Leningrad, where he graduated from the Artillery Academy, was included in the list of people affected by European Union sanctions as early as December 2021 for his role in Syria.

According to the ISW, the close relationship between Troshev and Putin – the latter indicated by many Wagner exponents as the instigator of the murder of Yevgeny Prigozhin – sanctioned by some public shots, would have sparked dissent among some hierarchs, who are pushing for an alternative leader.

Pavel Prigozhin ready for the group’s return to Ukraine

The think tank cited a post published on one of the Telegram channels associated with Wagner, which announced that Pavel Prigozhin took over the “command” of the Wagner group and that the son of the former ‘Putin’s chef’ would be in negotiations with Rosgvardia (the Russian National Guard) for a possible return of the group to the front in Ukraine. Return, among other things, which has already been confirmed by British intelligence, according to which recently hundreds of mercenaries, previously enrolled in the Wagner Group, returned individually or in small groups to fight alongside pro-Russian units, in particularly in the Bakhmut area.

With Pavel at the helm, the Telegram channel specifies, the group would maintain its name, symbols, ideology, structure, management and established operating principles. A member of the Russian elite, the 25-year-old owns several businesses and luxury real estate complexes in St. Petersburg. According to The Independent, which cites an alleged photograph of Prigozhin’s will, Pavel is set to inherit most of his father’s fortune, including the Wagner Group, properties and $120 million. Per the British online newspaper, Prigozhin left Pavel a house in St. Petersburg, nine joint-stock companies, shares in Concord and his restaurant business. The newspaper also cited corporate documents alleging that Pavel controls a company called Lakhta Plaza, which was sanctioned by the United States in March 2022.

Sources close to the matter cited by the ISW, however, indicate that Pavel Prigozhin’s leadership may not be entirely independent as it is believed to be under the influence of Mikhail Vatanin, the head of Wagner’s security service. This suggests a potential split within the mercenary organization, with some members rallying around the young man’s leadership as an alternative to the Kremlin- ​​and Defense Ministry-aligned one represented by Troshev.

The consequences for Europe and Africa

The alleged ‘feud’ is also of interest to Europe for its consequences in terms of migrants which it could have on its presence in Africa, where Wagner has been to 18 countries and is in Libya, where it supports General Khalifa Haftar, in Mali, where after the withdrawal of Western military missions it provides security to the presidential palace and participates in missions against jihadist groups and in turbulent Central Africa, where it supports the government in exchange for licenses to exploit gold and diamond mines. But not only.

“The Russian Wagner mercenaries have been moving in sub-Saharan Africa for some time, with great determination. The group has exploited the unstable situation to strengthen its presence in the Sahel. We have seen them in Mali, Burkina Faso. The conflict in Niger has it will serve to penetrate there too”, warned the Nigerian prime minister in exile, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou.

Commenting hotly on the death of Evgeny Prigozhin, Andrei Kortunov, academic director of the Russian Council for International Affairs (Riac) in Moscow, believed that the impact would be “more visible in Africa than in Ukraine”. According to Kortunov, what happened will “not necessarily” mean the dissolution of Wagner. And caution was also expressed by the analyst on the hypothesis that Russia’s influence could now decrease in those African countries where the mercenary group is more rooted. “It will depend on whether or not Wagner demonstrates that it has a strong second line of command in Africa,” he explained.