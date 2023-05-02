By now more than 191,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. The daily bulletin of the Ukrainian General Staff reports 460 Russians killed yesterday, for a total of 191,420 since February 24, 2022.

According to estimates released yesterday by the White House, since last December Russia has suffered over 100,000 losses, 20,000 men killed and the rest wounded.

While according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Ukrainian Army “has lost more than 15,000 men” in the last month of fighting “despite unprecedented military aid” received from Kiev’s allies. In statements reported by the Russian Interfax agency, Shoigu said that “despite unprecedented military aid from Western countries, the enemy suffers significant losses. In the last month alone they have lost more than 15,000 units”.

In recent weeks, he added, Russian forces destroyed eight aircraft, 277 drones, 430 tanks and other armored personnel carriers, as well as 225 artillery pieces and mortars. “We continue to eliminate weapons supplied by the West,” the Russian defense minister said.