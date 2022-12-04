The war in Ukraine is slowing down, according to a trend that will probably continue in the coming winter months and at the beginning of 2023. This is the evolution of the conflict according to the American services, according to what was explained by the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, who intervened at a defense forum that took place in California. However, there is no evidence of a decline in resistance by Ukrainian forces, she stressed. According to Haines, the contenders will try in this phase to work to “repair, replenish and reconstitute” their forces in view of a counter-offensive in the spring.

The fighting – he continued – is now essentially taking place around the Bakhmut and Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Clashes have abated since the withdrawal of Russian troops from western Kherson region last month. “We’re already seeing sort of a reduction in the pace of the conflict … and we anticipate that’s probably what we’ll see again in the coming months,” he said. The Ukrainian and Russian armies will try to prepare for a counter-offensive after the winter. “But we actually have a good deal of skepticism that the Russians will, in fact, be prepared to do that,” he said.

Intelligence GB: “Fewer and fewer Russians in favor of war, 55% for talks”

Recent polls indicate that Russian public support for the so-called special military operation is declining significantly. According to data collected by the Russian Federal Protective Service for internal use – data which an independent Russian media said they had access to – 55% of the sample polled are in favor of peace talks with Ukraine, and only 25% say they are support the continuation of the conflict. British intelligence writes it in the latest report released by the London Ministry of Defence.

These results are consistent with a separate poll last October in which 57% of respondents said they were in favor of the talks. As of April 2022, around 80% of Russians still said they supported the operation. But despite the efforts of the authorities to impose a pervasive control over information, for many Russians the conflict has become increasingly tangible since the “partial mobilization” of September 2022. And with the difficulties that Moscow will encounter in the coming months in its effort to achieve great successes on the battlefield, maintaining tacit approval of the war among the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin.