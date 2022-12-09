An agreement will be needed to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. This is the scenario outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin according to reports from Tass. The process to end the conflict in Ukraine “as a whole will not be easy and will take time” and “negotiations will be necessary”. Those involved “will also have to come to terms with the reality that is taking shape on the ground”, Putin said at a press conference in Bishek, specifying that “the special military operation is proceeding, there are no problems” and that it is not plans a new phase of mobilization to integrate the armed forces employed.

Putin did not deny logistical difficulties. “The issues haven’t been fully resolved yet, but it’s a matter of time. The more complex issues I think have been filed,” he said.