The Russian president Vladimir Putin believes he can win the war with Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s number 1 remains “confident” in the possibility of “defeating Kiev militarily”, at least in eastern Ukraine, because “he is convinced that time is working in his favor”, according to the latest news. A NATO source in Brussels explains this, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the Defense ministerial yesterday, surprisingly. The counteroffensive led by Kiev “over the last three months has made incremental progress”, although “not without difficulties”.

The point on the counteroffensive

There Ukraine’s counteroffensive “is not stalled, although it is not advancing as rapidly as some would like”. The problem is that the Russians prepared themselves with strong defensive lines, dragon teeth (anti-tank obstacles) and, above all, “deployed a huge amount of mines”. No one, however, expected a lightning counteroffensive: “We knew it would last months.” In any case, according to the source, Ukraine has so far “recovered around 50% of the land occupied by the Russians in one year.”

Nonetheless, he warns, “it is very dangerous to underestimate Russia”, given that in Moscow “they were able to mobilize 300 thousand men last year” and “they have shown that they are ready to bear many losses”. On the field, the fighting continues and the news is that “in September hundreds of Wagner men redeployed to Ukraine”, it is not yet clear exactly who employed them. Observations on the ground “indicate a concentration around Bakhmut, where their expertise is invaluable.”

How war has changed

The war in Ukraine has now become a “war of attrition”, explains the source, in which logistics and production in the war industry are increasingly important. One of the problems is the “enormous” consumption of ammunition, on both sides. “Ukraine’s current rate of consumption” of ammunition “is much higher than our rate of production,” which puts the defense industry “in difficulty” and “is not sustainable in the long run.”

That said, things are going “in the right direction”, because several allies have “placed large orders”, which allow industries to plan and invest. The production structure and logistics are increasingly important: “We are making investments, and it will take more time”, but the production of ammunition “is increasing”, which “allows us to replenish the national stocks”, depleted by the support to Kiev , and also to “supply Ukraine”. Russia also “consumed a significant amount of stockpiles” of ammunition, and the Russian industry’s production rate “did not rise enough” to compensate for this. “This is also why attacks from the air” with missiles “have decreased lately.”

For Western partners, the Ukrainians “are doing an incredible job”, so “we will continue to support them for as long as necessary”. However, we must be aware that “no weapon system is the ‘silver bullet’. The key is that whatever we donate is that we continue with maintenance” and assistance.

F16 from Belgium, Denmark and Holland

The announcement of the supply of F16s from Denmark and Holland to Kiev, joined by Belgium, “is the latest example”. So far the allies have given Ukraine “enough equipment for more than eight combat brigades.” Finally, NATO’s assessment is that Vladimir Putin “has not made any decision to use chemical weapons at this time.” And “we have seen no evidence so far of the use of chemical weapons” by Russia. It is also “very unlikely” that Moscow “will use atomic weapons in combat”. But the rhetoric used on the possible use of nuclear weapons “is irresponsible”.

Putin in China next week

Putin will visit China next week. This was confirmed by the Kremlin’s international affairs advisor, Yury Ushakov, specifying that Putin will be in Kyrgyzstan today and tomorrow. The Russian president will be in Beijing to participate in the Forum for the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative scheduled for 17 and 18 October.