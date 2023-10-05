Russia tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered supermissile. Vladimir Putin announced it while speaking at the Valdai club in Sochi. “We have successfully tested the Burevestnik missile,” the Kremlin leader said.

What is the Burevestnik missile and how does it work

The Burevestnik is a nuclear-powered missile which, thanks to the use of a miniature nuclear reactor, should have unlimited action and flight capacity, according to Russian media reports. The launcher’s development suffered a major setback in 2019, with a test accident in the Arkangelsk area resulting in the release of radioactive material.

According to news filtered by Russia, the missile has a length of 12 meters at the time of launch and after the scheduled separation of one stage it is reduced to 9 meters, with a wingspan of 6 meters. The thermonuclear rocket called upon to ensure propulsion is activated in the flight phase, which follows the launch powered by solid propellant. The missile can be equipped with a nuclear warhead and this feature, combined with the described ‘unlimited’ flight capability, would make the missile an extremely fearsome weapon in theory.

Sarmat missiles available

Putin added that tests for the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile have been completed, but that bureaucratic procedures must currently be concluded. According to the Russian president, the Sarmat “will soon be in combat service”.

The Sarmats are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, as the space agency Roscosmos has announced in the past. The new Sarmat Rs-28 intercontinental ballistic missiles (Satan 2, in NATO jargon) were tested in February 2023 during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev. The silo-based ICBM system is capable of being armed with multiple nuclear warheads. It will replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda, deployed since 1988.

Resumption of nuclear tests not ruled out

Vladimir Putin does not rule out the resumption of nuclear tests, recalling that the United States signed the nuclear test ban treaty but has not ratified it. Russia’s last nuclear test was in 1990, a year before the end of the USSR.

“We will only use nuclear weapons in two cases”

Putin then recalled that Moscow’s military doctrine provides for the use of nuclear weapons only in two cases: an attack on its own territory and a threat to Russia’s existence. In the event of a nuclear attack on Russian territory, Moscow’s response will be such “that the enemy will have no chance of surviving”, declared the President. “The West has lost touch with reality”

The war in Ukraine, according to Putin, demonstrates that “the West has lost its sense of reality” due to Washington’s “colonial thinking”. “We did not start the so-called war in Ukraine – he reiterates -. On the contrary, we are trying to put an end to it. “Peace only when everyone feels safe”

As for peace “it will only be established when everyone feels safe, understands that their opinions are respected and that there is a balance in the world, when no one will be able to force others to live and behave as the hegemon likes” , he clarified.