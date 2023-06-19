Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the creation of a working group tasked with finding “new ideas” to use in what he defines as the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine and to give “new impetus” ‘ to the shares. It is necessary, Putin said during a television interview, to identify ”the most up-to-date technical-military means” and ”collect information”.

The Kremlin leader then wanted to thank the volunteers who are participating in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the military, praising “their motivation and desire to defend our great common homeland”.